Voter Restoration Act could add $365 million to Florida economy, says study

A new economic study found that giving felons the right to vote could result in an overwhelmingly positive impact on Florida's economy.
Conducted by the Washington Economics Group
, the study found that as much as $365 million could be added to the state’s annual economy, as well as the addition of approximately 3,800 jobs annually and an increase in annual household income of $151 million for Florida residents.
“Citizens who have their eligibility to vote restored will have increased chances at finding gainful employment and disposable income to give back to Florida’s economy. Amendment 4 would do more than just re-enfranchise people who have earned eligibility — it would also reintegrate them into society and Florida’s economy,” says Dick Batchelor, CEO of Dick Batchelor Management Group in Central Florida, in a news release.
The Voting Restoration Amendment, or Amendment 4, will be on the ballot in November.
According to a poll conducted by North Star Opinion Research and EMC Research, nearly three-quarters of Florida voters support Amendment 4.
To view the full study, click here
.
