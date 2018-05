Voter Restoration Act could add $365 million to Florida economy, says study

A new economic study found that giving felons the right to vote could result in an overwhelmingly positive impact on Florida's economy.Conducted by the Washington Economics Group , the study found that as much as $365 million could be added to the state’s annual economy, as well as the addition of approximately 3,800 jobs annually and an increase in annual household income of $151 million for Florida residents.“Citizens who have their eligibility to vote restored will have increased chances at finding gainful employment and disposable income to give back to Florida’s economy. Amendment 4 would do more than just re-enfranchise people who have earned eligibility — it would also reintegrate them into society and Florida’s economy,” says Dick Batchelor, CEO of Dick Batchelor Management Group in Central Florida, in a news release.The Voting Restoration Amendment, or Amendment 4, will be on the ballot in November.According to a poll conducted by North Star Opinion Research and EMC Research, nearly three-quarters of Florida voters support Amendment 4.To view the full study, click here