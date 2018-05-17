Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 17, 2018

Bloggytown

Voter Restoration Act could add $365 million to Florida economy, says study

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY SUPERVISOR OF ELECTIONS OFFICE
A new economic study found that giving felons the right to vote could result in an overwhelmingly positive impact on Florida's economy.

Conducted by the Washington Economics Group, the study found that as much as $365 million could be added to the state’s annual economy, as well as the addition of approximately 3,800 jobs annually and an increase in annual household income of $151 million for Florida residents.

“Citizens who have their eligibility to vote restored will have increased chances at finding gainful employment and disposable income to give back to Florida’s economy. Amendment 4 would do more than just re-enfranchise people who have earned eligibility — it would also reintegrate them into society and Florida’s economy,” says Dick Batchelor, CEO of Dick Batchelor Management Group in Central Florida, in a news release.

The Voting Restoration Amendment, or Amendment 4, will be on the ballot in November.

According to a poll conducted by North Star Opinion Research and EMC Research, nearly three-quarters of Florida voters support Amendment 4.

To view the full study, click here.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld is giving away free beer to all park guests this summer Read More

  2. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  3. JetBlue will operate three new gates at Orlando International Airport Read More

  4. Whole Foods now offering Amazon Prime discounts for Florida residents Read More

  5. Florida judge weighs ban on patients smoking medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation