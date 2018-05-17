Redefine Gallery teams up with Ripley's Believe It or Not for Odd Is Art

click to enlarge
Fairy wings painted on a meticulously carved ostrich egg. A portrait of Martin Luther King Jr. etched into a maple leaf. And an ivory-like human skull sculpted with designs of the gods. All of these pieces are featured in the newest book from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – Odd Is Art
. The 140-page book showcases stunning, worldly pieces – some are beautiful expressions of art; others, intricate masterpieces made from unusual sources (including laundry lint). Some of these pieces will be on display at Redefine Art Gallery for a pop-up collection that Ripley’s has organized at CityArts Factory this week through June 15. Pick up a new book for your coffee table and brag to your guests that you saw them in real life.
Opens 6 p.m. Thursday, May 17, through June 15 | Redefine Art Gallery, 29 S. Orange Ave. | 407-648-7060 | redefineartgallery.com
| free