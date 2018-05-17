The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 17, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: Mini-operas 'Companion' and 'Safe Word' are by turns steamy and silly

Posted By on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 11:15 AM

click to enlarge companionandsafeword_4x4.png
If you think that opera is archaic and unsexy, the first-ever Fringe show from Opera Orlando will blow your … mind. The Companion and Safe Word, a pair of dirty-minded miniature operas from Three Way, by composer Robert Paterson and librettist David Cote, should serve as ample proof that this antique art form can still address relevant, and even risqué, topics as well as pop culture does – only with a lot more vibrato.

In the first story, former Ringling Bros. ringmaster Johnathan Lee Iverson is Joe, an android gigolo with glitchy upgrades, whose owner Maya (Samantha Barnes Daniel) refuses human suitors in favor of her chromium Prince Charming. Next, Mistress Salome (Sarah Purser) welcomes a new client (Jacob Pence) into her dominatrix dungeon, but the diaper-wearing douche doesn’t follow her rules. Under director Eric Pinder, these stories are by turns steamy and silly, but they never lose sight of their subjects’ essential humanity.

Patterson’s score (which is played live by music director Deniz Uz) is primarily relies on recitativo, but each character gets at least one solid aria, which these classical-trained singers handily blow out the Goldman Theater’s back wall. The Companion is the stronger of the two pieces, thanks to Iverson’s sensitive portrayal of a sentient sex-toy (seriously!), though Safe Word closes with a clever twist I didn’t see coming. If you want to claim you got a dose of high culture at the Fringe, while still ogling some flesh, Opera Orlando may just hit that G-spot above high C.

The Companion and Safe Word
Opera Orlando
13 & Up – Strong Language, Mature Themes, Whips, Bondage
60 Minutes
Yellow Venue
Wednesday, May 16th 6:30pm
Friday, May 18th 10:00pm
Wednesday, May 23rd 8:15pm
Thursday, May 24th 9:00pm
Saturday, May 26th 7:15pm
Sunday, May 27th 10:45pm

Location Details Fringe Festival Yellow Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Goldman Theatre
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 648-0077
Performance Space
Map
Check out ALL of our Fringe 2018 reviews at orlandoweekly.com/fringe2018

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • Through May 28 free-$15

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. SeaWorld is giving away free beer to all park guests this summer Read More

  2. Whole Foods now offering Amazon Prime discounts for Florida residents Read More

  3. Publix clarifies that they don't support the NRA, just self-described 'proud NRA sellout' Adam Putnam Read More

  4. Orlando is thicc, says new study Read More

  5. Florida judge weighs ban on patients smoking medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation