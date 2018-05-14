The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 14, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: 'Enter, Pursued by a Whale' is perplexing, rapid-fire and very, very funny

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 6:59 PM

click to enlarge enterpursuedbyawhale_4x4.png
“Exit, pursued by a bear” may be the most famously confounding stage direction in Shakespeare, but Enter, Pursued by a Whale is every bit as head-spinning, and far funnier. This new play by Orlando author Irene L. Pynn stars Ken Pruess as Hawel, an atheist Bible salesman who has been involuntarily retired. His wife, Mel (Traci McGough), and boozy, bickering neighbors (Peri Goldberg, Jim Cundiff) have gathered for surprise celebration of his newfound freedom, but Hawel is more worried about the massive marine mammal that’s inexplicably following him.

In Pynn’s perplexing yet fascinating one-act, the characters engage in circular debate over the significance of Hawel’s unseen stalker, invoking literary allusions to Melville and Joseph Campbell along the way. The only one who seems to have a grip on what’s going on is the D&D-obsessed pool boy, Leviathan (Daniel Molina), who counsels Hawel as his reality begins to crumble.

Under Rob Cunha’s breathless direction, Enter Pursued by a Whale is like a lost Pinter play without any of the pauses. The rapid-fire repartee is confusing yet clever, with each character functioning as both a comic foil to Hawel’s haplessness and a metaphor for his mental breakdown. There’s a message about finding your passion and pursuing it into the belly of the beast, and you may find yourself mulling over the enigmatic ending’s true meaning for hours after. I emerged more than a bit muddled, but this play harpooned my attention until the final moment, which is the true white whale for every Fringe show to pursue.

Enter, Pursued by a Whale
Renie and Rob Productions, Atlamonte Springs, FL
13 & Up - Some PG-13 Language
60 Minutes
Blue Venue
Friday, May 18, 2018 @ 7:30 PM
Saturday, May 19, 2018 @ 1:00 PM
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 @ 6:00 PM
Friday, May 25, 2018 @ 10:30 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 @ 6:00 PM

Location Details Fringe Festival Blue Venue
Lowndes Shakespeare Center, Studio B
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
(407) 648-0077
General Goods & Services
Map


Tags: ,

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free
    The Orlando Fringe @ Loch Haven Park

    • May 15-28 free-$15

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's new monorails might include augmented reality windows Read More

  2. It's about to get extra sloppy in Orlando Read More

  3. Oblivion Taproom is closing for the second time in two years Read More

  4. New Mills 50 wine and beer spot Grape & The Grain is finally open Read More

  5. Casselberry oyster bar Pier 36 Fish Camp is now in soft opening Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation