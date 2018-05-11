Gelato Fiasco opens today in Orlando's SoDo neighborhood

click to enlarge
As of this afternoon, a new gelato joint is now scooping pints in Orlando's SoDo neighborhood.
Gelato Fiasco
, a Maine-based franchise, opened in the SoDo Shopping Center at 25 W. Crystal Lakes Street. The new spot is open from noon to 11 p.m. daily and offers more than 20 flavors of gelato and sorbetto made fresh every day.
"After 10 years of operating Gelato Fiasco, and with lots of twists and turns, we've learned how to make great gelato and serve it in a way that customers seem to enjoy," said Gelato Fiasco Co-Founder Bruno Tropeano in a statement. "We're excited to bring many of our classic recipes and a bunch of the other things that make Gelato Fiasco distinct, like unlimited sampling, unlimited combinations, and a little Maine magic, to guests in Orlando."
Though Gelato Fiasco has been available at more than 800 Publix stores statewide, this is the franchise's first Florida brick and mortar location.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.