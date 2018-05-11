Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

Tip Jar

Gelato Fiasco opens today in Orlando's SoDo neighborhood

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 5:45 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GELATO FIASCO
  • Photo via Gelato Fiasco
As of this afternoon, a new gelato joint is now scooping pints in Orlando's SoDo neighborhood.

Gelato Fiasco, a Maine-based franchise, opened in the SoDo Shopping Center at 25 W. Crystal Lakes Street. The new spot is open from noon to 11 p.m. daily and offers more than 20 flavors of gelato and sorbetto made fresh every day.

"After 10 years of operating Gelato Fiasco, and with lots of twists and turns, we've learned how to make great gelato and serve it in a way that customers seem to enjoy," said Gelato Fiasco Co-Founder Bruno Tropeano in a statement. "We're excited to bring many of our classic recipes and a bunch of the other things that make Gelato Fiasco distinct, like unlimited sampling, unlimited combinations, and a little Maine magic, to guests in Orlando."

Though Gelato Fiasco has been available at more than 800 Publix stores statewide, this is the franchise's first Florida brick and mortar location.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. A dragon float caught on fire today at Walt Disney World Read More

  2. Central Florida facility for disabled will shut down after multiple violent incidents Read More

  3. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club reward Orlando for its patience with powerful, generous performance Read More

  4. A bear that attacked two dogs and destroyed an SUV in Longwood has been killed, officials say Read More

  5. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation