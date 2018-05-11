Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

Bloggytown

Florida had a terrible citrus season and now it's ending earlier than expected

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KEN HAMMOND/U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE VIA FLICKR
After a disheartening growing season – with Hurricane Irma taking a heavy toll on an already jilted industry – Florida citrus farmers are facing their lowest yield in eight decades.

“Overall, the profitability of the citrus season is projected to decline with reduced production and higher production costs despite higher prices at market with total grower revenues that are projected to decrease by at least 30 percent in the wake of a tumultuous hurricane season,” says Marisa Zansler, the chief economist at the Florida Department of Citrus, in her March review of the 2017-2018 season.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this season’s orange crop produced 44.95 million boxes, a decrease of 50,000 boxes from a month earlier and a 35 percent decline from the 2016-2017 crop of 68.85 million boxes.

Similarly, this season’s grapefruit crop took a significant dip as well, with a 50,000-box decline from a month earlier – a 49 percent downturn from the 7.76 million boxes harvested last season.

Prior to Hurricane Irma’s impact, some early estimates expected Florida’s citrus industry to be on the rise this season after a multi-year slump, especially as the industry has begun to see success in their fight against HLB, or citrus greening.

To combat the hurricane’s toll, Congress provided a $2.36 billion disaster aid package to help compensate growers’ losses due to various natural disasters. Growers could get as much as $500,000 in assistance, Florida Citrus Mutual chief executive Mike Sparks told The Ledger.

But even as dire as the situation has become in recent years, industry officials are trying to keep the spin positive.

“With everything Florida citrus growers have gone through this year, we consider today’s forecast to be relatively stable and not unexpected,” says Shannon Shepp, executive director of the Florida Department of Citrus, in a news release. “This is an industry choosing to remain optimistic about the future. And part of that optimism comes from the support we’ve received from policy makers, industry and consumers.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Black Rebel Motorcycle Club reward Orlando for its patience with powerful, generous performance Read More

  2. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

  3. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  4. Yes to bring 50th anniversary tour to Orlando Read More

  5. Every Mother's Day brunch, discount and event happening in Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation