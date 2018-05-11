Friday, May 11, 2018
A bear that attacked two dogs and destroyed an SUV in Longwood has been killed, officials say
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 3:49 PM
click to enlarge
Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission believe they have caught and euthanized the same bear that attacked two small dogs and ripped apart an SUV last month in a Longwood neighborhood.
According to News 13
, the female bear was located early Friday morning and tranquilized near the Estates at Springs Landing in Longwood. Authorities with the FWC later killed the bear, saying its behavior was posing a threat to human safety. The bear will also undergo a rabies test.
The bear, which weighed a little over 100 pounds,
had two cubs present when she was tranquilized, but only one was captured. It was later released in the Ocala National Forest.
FWC officials believe this is the same bear that last April killed one dog and injured another
, and got into an SUV and tried to claw its way out.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.
Tags: bear, longwood, SUV, dogs, Image