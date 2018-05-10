Legoland Florida announces new Lego Movie World for spring 2019

click to enlarge Photo via Michael L. Ballenger/Facebook

An immersive "Lego Movie World" is coming to Legoland Florida, the company announced this morning.In partnership with Warner Bros. and based on the popular film of the same name, the new land will put guests in the middle of the fictional Bricksburg and will feature three new rides, character meet-and-greets and a massive kid-friendly playground."The sights and sounds will be fully immersive, bringing the Lego movie franchise to life in a way that only a Legoland park could," said Legoland Florida general manager Rex Jackson in a statement. "We know kids come from all over the world to see the stars of the Lego movie, and we can’t wait to see their faces light up as they interact within the imaginative world of Bricksburg."The Winter Haven amusement park also announced that the Quest for Chi attraction will be transformed into a new experience for the new land.Lego Movie World will be their largest investment ever, says the company, and is expected to open sometime in the spring of 2019.