The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

The Heard

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club reward Orlando for its patience with powerful, generous performance

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 2:46 PM

click to enlarge Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club and Pete International Airport, The Beacham, May 8

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club fans around here are used to having to wait. Late last year, the San Francisco band announced their first scheduled Orlando appearance in over a decade. And then, only 24 hours before showtime, an official announcement of postponement due to that news-making flu that was going around meant that it would be yet another three and half months more. Well, BRMC finally made it back with apologies for the delay. Most importantly, this makeup show did just that.
click to enlarge Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham
click to enlarge Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham
The trio’s nice, long performance was an even showcase of their signature sides. From their black leather rock diesel to their sweltering backwoods voodoo, and all the sinful mood in between, their rich spectrum was on display and dialed in to the measured swagger that they’ve perfected over the years.
click to enlarge Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham
The band even stripped it way down with a couple purposeful solo performances by each of the two frontmen right before the powerful homestretch. But whether going slow and low or straight shotgun, they’ve always been their best when they go big. And when they swung for the fences, they ripped it with burn and stomp.
click to enlarge Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Black Rebel Motorcycle Club at the Beacham
Black Rebel Motorcycle Club never had the lofty mind of some of their artier peers. But they have some wall-kicking anthems that stand as some of modern rock’s most memorable monoliths. And they sure pack a shitload of noise, tone and turbo for a three-piece.
click to enlarge Pete International Airport at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Pete International Airport at the Beacham
However inconvenient, one nice thing the reschedule did was result in surprise opener Pete International Airport. A Portland band centered around Dandy Warhols cofounder Peter Holmström (their moniker is even lifted straight from a Dandys song), they’ve got deep ties to some of the most royal bloodlines in the psychedelic rock underworld. The Brian Jonestown Massacre’s Anton Newcombe released PIA’s latest album (Safer with the Wolves) and just played here with his band last week, making Orlando familial turf of late.
click to enlarge Pete International Airport at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Pete International Airport at the Beacham
With its half-lidded consciousness and perpetually disembodied state, their neo-psychedelia is not nearly as playful as Holmström’s primary gig. It’s a drug dream that rides fuzz bass and an electronic edge defined primarily by a rig that looks more like a vintage telephone switchboard than a musical instrument and produces sounds that Black Moth Super Rainbow would covet. The result is a laced frequency that’s on far few uppers than the Dandy Warhols, urging you to soften the focus a bit and come drift with them.
click to enlarge Pete International Airport at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Pete International Airport at the Beacham
click to enlarge Robert Levon Been cameo with Pete International Airport at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Robert Levon Been cameo with Pete International Airport at the Beacham
click to enlarge Pete International Airport at the Beacham - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Pete International Airport at the Beacham
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Emeril's Orlando will soon close at Universal's CityWalk Read More

  2. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  3. Orange County approves ordinance expanding background checks on all gun purchases Read More

  4. Lake County bans retail sales of dogs, cats Read More

  5. The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation