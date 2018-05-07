Orlando Philharmonic celebrates 25 years with a guest appearance by Yo-Yo Ma

click to enlarge
Founded in 1993, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra celebrates its quarter-century mark this week with an anniversary concert. The Phil has a reputation for programming that utilizes special guests, and this concert is no different. In addition to conductor Eric Jacobsen’s violinist brother and former collaborator in vaunted string quartet Brooklyn Rider, Colin, the Phil brings in the world’s most famous cellist, Yo-Yo Ma. The centerpiece of the concert is Brahms’ Double Concerto in A Minor, which fittingly provides plenty of space for two string players of Ma and Jacobsen’s caliber to shine. Don’t let the price tag dissuade you: This is sure to be a very special birthday indeed.
8 p.m. Tuesday, May 8 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 407-246-4262 | orlandophil.org
| $100-$300
