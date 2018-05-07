Bloggytown

Monday, May 7, 2018

Lakeland officials vote unanimously to move Confederate statue to veterans park

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA FACEBOOK.COM/MADDY.D.CAFARO
  • Screen grab via Facebook.com/maddy.d.cafaro
Following a unanimous vote of approval on Monday, Lakeland’s Confederate Munn Park Monument will be moved to Veterans Memorial Park, instead of Roselawn Cemetery, where the relocation was originally planned.

The monument, which was commissioned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, has been at the center of the town since 1910. But in fall 2017, following the nationwide blowback against the display of Confederate monuments in public spaces, residents banded together to convince city officials to relocate the monument. In the minds of Lakeland residents, the statue wasn’t representative of the city in its present day.


In December 2017, Lakeland’s city commissioners voted to move the statue – a process that will cost as much as $250,000, ABC Action News reports. Funds to move the structure will be raised by private citizens and donors.

