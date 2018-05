George Soros has given a heck of a lot of money to Andrew Gillum's campaign for Florida governor

click to enlarge Screen grab via Facebook.com/AndrewGillumFL



The sizable donation contributed to Gillum's largest fundraising month of 2018. The Tallahassee mayor pulled in $447,711 between his campaign ($114,211) and Forward Florida ($333,500).



Of the $450,000 raised by Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign in April, more than half of that amount came from liberal mega-donor and billionaire George Soros Thereports that Soros gave $250,000 to Forward Florida , a political committee associated with Gillum, in April. Add that amount to the two six-figure donations changing hands between Soros and Gillum's campaign in 2017, and the Tallahassee mayor has so far received about a half-million dollars from the Soros family.From theAs a wise man once said, "Money talks." And with the dollar amount beginning to rack up for the Gillum campaign's checkbook, the fun between him, former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine, former congresswoman Gwen Graham and local businessman Chris King in their fight for the Democratic ticket may just be getting started.Let the fundraising games begin.