Monday, May 7, 2018

George Soros has given a heck of a lot of money to Andrew Gillum's campaign for Florida governor

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 3:59 PM

Of the $450,000 raised by Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum’s gubernatorial campaign in April, more than half of that amount came from liberal mega-donor and billionaire George Soros.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Soros gave $250,000 to Forward Florida, a political committee associated with Gillum, in April. Add that amount to the two six-figure donations changing hands between Soros and Gillum's campaign in 2017, and the Tallahassee mayor has so far received about a half-million dollars from the Soros family.

From the Times:

The sizable donation contributed to Gillum's largest fundraising month of 2018. The Tallahassee mayor pulled in $447,711 between his campaign ($114,211) and Forward Florida ($333,500).

...

[Gillum's] campaign continues to rely heavily on large donations to his PAC for fundraising. Collective Future, the 501(c)(4) that had been Gillum's largest donor of 2018 before Soros' April check, gave another $35,000 to Gillum in April. 

As a wise man once said, "Money talks." And with the dollar amount beginning to rack up for the Gillum campaign's checkbook, the fun between him, former Miami Beach mayor Philip Levine, former congresswoman Gwen Graham and local businessman Chris King in their fight for the Democratic ticket may just be getting started.

Let the fundraising games begin. 

[Editor's note: The headline of this post was changed after the Gillum team – rightly – challenged our grasp of campaign math.]

