Friday, May 4, 2018

The Heard

Sound poet Tracie Morris announced as Atlantic Center Master Artist for June

Posted By on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 10:54 AM

click image TRACIE MORRIS PHOTO VIA JACKET 2/POEMTALK
  • Tracie Morris photo via Jacket 2/PoemTalk
Famed sound poet and multimedia artist Tracie Morris has been announced as an upcoming Master Artist-In-Residence at New Smyrna's Atlantic Center for the Arts early this summer!

The breadth of Morris' career is nothing short of astounding - she's taught at Pratt in New York City AND been featured on an episode of MTV Unplugged alongside Maggie Estep. Her sound installations have been presented at both the Whitney Biennial and cutting-edge performance space Silent Barn. She has collaborated extensively with experimental musician Elliott Sharp and has released her own recordings through Atavistic and Rhino Records.

Tracie Morris will be a Master Artists-in-Residence at the Atlantic Center for the Arts' 170th Residency program stretching from June 24 to July 14.



