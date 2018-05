Sound poet Tracie Morris announced as Atlantic Center Master Artist for June

click image Tracie Morris photo via Jacket 2/PoemTalk

Famed sound poet and multimedia artist Tracie Morris has been announced as an upcoming Master Artist-In-Residence at New Smyrna's Atlantic Center for the Arts early this summer!The breadth of Morris' career is nothing short of astounding - she's taught at Pratt in New York City AND been featured on an episode ofalongside Maggie Estep. Her sound installations have been presented at both the Whitney Biennial and cutting-edge performance space Silent Barn. She has collaborated extensively with experimental musician Elliott Sharp and has released her own recordings through Atavistic and Rhino Records. Tracie Morris will be a Master Artists-in-Residence at the Atlantic Center for the Arts' 170th Residency program stretching from June 24 to July 14.