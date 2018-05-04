Sound poet Tracie Morris announced as Atlantic Center Master Artist for June

Famed sound poet and multimedia artist Tracie Morris has been announced as an upcoming Master Artist-In-Residence at New Smyrna's Atlantic Center for the Arts early this summer!
The breadth of Morris' career is nothing short of astounding - she's taught at Pratt in New York City AND been featured on an episode of MTV Unplugged alongside Maggie Estep. Her sound installations have been presented at both the Whitney Biennial and cutting-edge performance space Silent Barn. She has collaborated extensively with experimental musician Elliott Sharp and has released her own recordings through Atavistic and Rhino Records.