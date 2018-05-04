Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 4, 2018

Tip Jar

Downtown Orlando's Artisan's Table will move to West Church Street next year

Posted By on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 1:15 PM

click to enlarge Artisan's Table has outgrown the bar space in their current Pine Street location, so they're moving. - JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • Jessica Bryce Young
  • Artisan's Table has outgrown the bar space in their current Pine Street location, so they're moving.

Executive chef and managing partner Monica McCown confirmed to us today that Artisan's Table just signed the lease to take over a big new space on West Church Street.

The former Urban Flats location at 55 W. Church St. is about the same square footage as the current location of Artisan's Table on Pine Street, but has a much more open layout, which would allow the restaurant to build out a larger bar, as well as a large street-side patio. Buildout will begin this summer, with a January or February 2019 move-in.

"The main advantage is the exposure," McCown says. "We're excited about the foot traffic, and the synergy we can create with the other restaurants on West Church."

McCown says Artisan's will focus on late-night hours, for both bar service and food. The restaurant has started working with an architect, but doesn't plan to make too many changes to the space – "We'll transfer the look we have now," says McCown.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.


Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney offers Orlando union workers $15 per hour proposal that cuts protections Read More

  2. The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend Read More

  3. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents limited time BOGO tickets Read More

  4. The Copper Rocket 'Bar Rescue' episode is this Sunday, so let's all watch it at Will's Pub Read More

  5. Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation