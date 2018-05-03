The Gist

Thursday, May 3, 2018

The Gist

Kick off Haitian Heritage Month with Taste of Haiti festival in Gaston Edwards Park

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 8:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_taste_of_haiti_adobestock_20227205.jpeg.jpg
Far from President Donald Trump’s alleged description of this place as a “shithole” country, the second annual Taste of Haiti culinary and cultural event offers up all that’s tasty and exciting from a wonderful nation. Local restaurants, bakeries, chefs and more showcase Haitian dishes, delicacies and other specialties. Expect everything from elite dining experiences to hidden eateries off the beaten track. Bring a friend, a date or family, too, as the festival helps kick off Haitian Heritage Month. But most importantly, bring your taste buds.

2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 5 | Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave. | eventbrite.com | $10-$40

