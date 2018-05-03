Kick off Haitian Heritage Month with Taste of Haiti festival in Gaston Edwards Park

click to enlarge
Far from President Donald Trump’s alleged description of this place as a “shithole” country, the second annual Taste of Haiti culinary and cultural event offers up all that’s tasty and exciting from a wonderful nation. Local restaurants, bakeries, chefs and more showcase Haitian dishes, delicacies and other specialties. Expect everything from elite dining experiences to hidden eateries off the beaten track. Bring a friend, a date or family, too, as the festival helps kick off Haitian Heritage Month. But most importantly, bring your taste buds.
2-8 p.m. Saturday, May 5 | Gaston Edwards Park, 1236 N. Orange Ave. | eventbrite.com
| $10-$40
