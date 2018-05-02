Bloggytown

Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Rick Scott will travel to Jerusalem for controversial embassy opening

Posted By on Wed, May 2, 2018 at 1:33 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
Gov. Rick Scott will travel to Israel this month for the controversial opening of the United States embassy in Jerusalem.

Scott’s office said Wednesday he will attend the May 14 opening, with more details to be announced soon.

The trip comes as Scott runs for a U.S. Senate seat against Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

The embassy opening will coincide with Israel’s 70th anniversary, according to the U.S. Department of State.

