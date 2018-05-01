Bloggytown

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 3:22 PM

Last weekend the first man-made lagoon in the nation opened its doors in Florida to swimmers, kayakers, stand-up paddleboarders and even sailing enthusiasts.

The 7.5-acre lagoon, dubbed the Epperson Project, opened April 28 and is spearheaded by the Crystal Lagoon company, which has built these massive pools all over the globe.

Located in Wesley Chapel, near Tampa, the lagoon offers luxuries like poolside restaurants, swim-up bars, an inflatable obstacle course, a family beach, a yoga lawn and a tidal pool.

The lagoon owners told News 4 that this is the first of five similar projects in the state, and that this particular lagoon uses 30 times less water than an 18-hole golf course, despite holding 16 million gallons.

When the entire project is completed, the new faux swimming hole will also host more than 2,000 new homes  


