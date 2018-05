Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo by Leanne Leuterio

Wall Street Plaza

Here's a list of all the Cinco de Mayo parties we've been able to dig up. Feel free to add your own in the comments.Celebrate Cinco and bartender Mariel's birthday with cocktail specials. Saturday, 7 pm; The Matador, 724 Virginia Drive; free.Drink specials all day. Best derby hat gets a $50 bar tab. Saturday, 10 am; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-704-3200.Cinco de Mayo party in the courtyard with tacos, drinks, live entertainment and more. Saturday, 2 pm; Chela Tequila and Tacos, 183 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-985-5272; chelatacos.com Cinco celebration with blue margarita buckets. Saturday, 6 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; free-$10; 407-354-5999; howlatthemoon.com Celebrate Cinco with tacos from Swine and Sons and beer from Cervecera Hércules. Saturday, 3-7 pm; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; 407-893-9832; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com Cinco de Mayo block party with a mechanical bull, DJs, food and more. Saturday, 11:20 am; Pepe's Cantina - Winter Park, 433 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 321-972-4881; pepescantina.com Block party for Cinco de Mayo with mariachis, DJs, drummers, food trucks and more. Saturday, 2 pm; Bullitt Bar, 33 E. Pine St.; $10-$30; 407-839-0999; orlandoweeklytickets.com Urbanico brings together the best of Central Florida's plant-based cuisine with the added twist of celebrating the beauty that is the Mexican culture, food, music and artistry. Saturday, 2:30 pm Dead Lizard Brewing Company, 4507 36th St; free; 407-803-1396.Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby party with chihuahua racing. Saturday, 4 pm; Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free-$10; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com Kentucky Derby party with food, drinks, music, contests, a charity casino and more. Saturday, 1 pm; Celery City Craft, 114 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford; free; 407-915-5541; celerycitycraft.com Bring your chihuahua to participate in short races, or just watch and enjoy drink specials. Sunday, 10 am-2 pm; Cocina 214, 151 E. Welbourne Ave., Winter Park; free-$15; 407-790-7997; cocina214.com Cinco celebration with the opportunity to win 12 cases of Corona. Saturday; Teak Neighborhood Grill, 6400 Time Square Ave.; various menu prices; 407-313-5111; teakorlando.com Two-day Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music, mariachis, bull riding and drink specials. Friday, 8 pm and Saturday, 2 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net Saturday, 3 pm; The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 321-362-8153.Saturday, 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $10.Saturday, 4 pm; Ferg's Depot, 78 W. Church St.; $15-$25; 407-917-0174.