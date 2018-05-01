Every Cinco de Mayo party happening in Orlando

click to enlarge
Here's a list of all the Cinco de Mayo parties we've been able to dig up. Feel free to add your own in the comments.
Cinco de Marielo
Celebrate Cinco and bartender Mariel's birthday with cocktail specials. Saturday, 7 pm; The Matador, 724 Virginia Drive; free.
Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby
Drink specials all day. Best derby hat gets a $50 bar tab. Saturday, 10 am; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave.; free; 407-704-3200.
Cinco de Mayo at Chela
Cinco de Mayo party in the courtyard with tacos, drinks, live entertainment and more. Saturday, 2 pm; Chela Tequila and Tacos, 183 S. Orange Ave.; free; 407-985-5272; chelatacos.com
Cinco de Mayo at Howl at the Moon
Cinco celebration with blue margarita buckets. Saturday, 6 pm; Howl at the Moon Saloon, 8815 International Drive; free-$10; 407-354-5999; howlatthemoon.com
Cinco de Mayo at Redlight
Celebrate Cinco with tacos from Swine and Sons and beer from Cervecera Hércules. Saturday, 3-7 pm; Redlight Redlight, 2810 Corrine Drive; free; 407-893-9832; redlightredlightbeerparlour.com
Cinco de Mayo Block Party
Cinco de Mayo block party with a mechanical bull, DJs, food and more. Saturday, 11:20 am; Pepe's Cantina - Winter Park, 433 W. New England Ave., Winter Park; free; 321-972-4881; pepescantina.com
Cinco de Mayo Block Party on Pine Street
Block party for Cinco de Mayo with mariachis, DJs, drummers, food trucks and more. Saturday, 2 pm; Bullitt Bar, 33 E. Pine St.; $10-$30; 407-839-0999; orlandoweeklytickets.com
Cinco de Vegan
Urbanico brings together the best of Central Florida's plant-based cuisine with the added twist of celebrating the beauty that is the Mexican culture, food, music and artistry. Saturday, 2:30 pm Dead Lizard Brewing Company, 4507 36th St; free; 407-803-1396.
Derby de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby party with chihuahua racing. Saturday, 4 pm; Crooked Can Brewery, 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden; free-$10; 407-395-9520; crookedcan.com
Juleps & Jockeys
Kentucky Derby party with food, drinks, music, contests, a charity casino and more. Saturday, 1 pm; Celery City Craft, 114 S. Palmetto Ave., Sanford; free; 407-915-5541; celerycitycraft.com
Running of the Chihuahuas
Bring your chihuahua to participate in short races, or just watch and enjoy drink specials. Sunday, 10 am-2 pm; Cocina 214, 151 E. Welbourne Ave., Winter Park; free-$15; 407-790-7997; cocina214.com
Teako de Mayo
Cinco celebration with the opportunity to win 12 cases of Corona. Saturday; Teak Neighborhood Grill, 6400 Time Square Ave.; various menu prices; 407-313-5111; teakorlando.com
Wall Street Plaza's Cinco de Mayo
Two-day Cinco de Mayo celebration with live music, mariachis, bull riding and drink specials. Friday, 8 pm and Saturday, 2 pm; Wall Street Plaza, Wall and Court streets; free; 407-849-0471; wallstplaza.net
Cinco de Mayo Street Bash: Victims of Circumstance, Bothering Dennis, Moonmen From Mars, 69 Fingers and more
Saturday, 3 pm; The Stranded Sailor Pub, 418 Sanford Ave., Sanford; free; 321-362-8153.
Cinco de Techno: Atnarko, Elias R., Carlos Mendoza and more
Saturday, 8 pm; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St; $10.
Silent Cinco: The Headphone Party
Saturday, 4 pm; Ferg's Depot, 78 W. Church St.; $15-$25; 407-917-0174.