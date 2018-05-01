Bloggytown

Tuesday, May 1, 2018

Even Rick Scott thinks Dinesh D'Souza shouldn't speak at upcoming GOP event in Orlando

Posted By on Tue, May 1, 2018 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO CRED: FACEBOOK.COM/DSOUZADINESH
  • Photo cred: Facebook.com/DSouzaDinesh
Republicans aren't happy with who the Florida GOP invited to speak at the party’s annual event in Orlando next month, including Gov. Rick Scott.

Scott joined a chorus of the state's Republicans on Monday as they pushed back against the Florida’s GOP’s decision to invite Dinesh D’Souza – a conservative commentator, convicted felon, evangelical talking head and conspiracy theorist, among other attributes – to speak at the 2018 Sunshine Summit in Orlando on June 28 and June 29. Following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 dead and 17 more wounded, D’Souza mocked survivors at the Florida Capitol when an assault weapons ban failed in the House. He later apologized.

Other Republican lawmakers who have voiced their concerns include Rep. Ron DeSantis, a gubernatorial candidate; Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam, the party’s leading gubernatorial candidate; Florida Senate President Bill Galvano; and Rep. Carlos Curbelo, who suggested to Politico that the party should “rescind” the invite.

“His comments were disgusting and unacceptable,” Ryan Patmintra, a spokesman for the governor, told Politico. “The governor has spent a lot of time with the Parkland victims and their families and will always stand with them.”

The Sunshine Summit is the Florida GOP’s biggest summer event. The event is designed to demonstrate the party’s strength and grass-roots support heading into the 2018 midterms.

Other speakers at the event will include Dan Bongino, a former Secret Service agent and conservative activist, and Kayleigh McEnany, the spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

