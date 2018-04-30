Band of the Week: Electric Dawn

click to enlarge
's "Band of the Week
." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Electric Dawn
.
Electric Dawn are playing "DOOM on the Patio" at 64 North on May 1 with Royal Graves and Fighting the Silence.
Just the facts:
When did the band form?
June 2015
Who's in the band?
Currently available releases:
- Josh Jauz - drums/vocals
- John Panaccione - bass/vocals
- Eric Seibt - guitar/vocals
In February we released our debut, Locus of Chiron
, a sci-fi concept album set in the year 2060.
Websites:
www.electricdawnmusic.com
Facebook
Describe your sound in five words:
Proggy doom/stoner rock
Five questions:
What has been your most memorable show so far?
It was either opening for the Obsessed back in December or our album release show in February with One Drop, FayRoy, and Gary Lazer Eyes. Honorable mention to opening for Galactic Empire at the Social last summer.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Probably our friends Bear in the Woods because we have so much history and our bands fit well on a bill together.
What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Up until last summer we were going by Locus of Chiron. Unfortunately people couldn't pronounce it and didn't really understand what it meant and we got tired of explaining. So we changed it to Electric Dawn to make it more identifiable and reflect our sound a little more directly, and we named the debut album Locus of Chiron
instead.
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
A lot of great bands come through here, so it's awesome to jump on a bill with them. Unfortunately, there are only a few stoner rock/doom bands here presently.
Any big news to share?
In the next month, Locus of Chiron
will be distributed on all major platforms and shortly thereafter we'll be touring to support it!