Band of the Week: Electric Dawn

Just the facts:

Josh Jauz - drums/vocals



John Panaccione - bass/vocals



Eric Seibt - guitar/vocals



Five questions:



Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring youJune 2015In February we released our debut,, a sci-fi concept album set in the year 2060.Proggy doom/stoner rockIt was either opening for the Obsessed back in December or our album release show in February with One Drop, FayRoy, and Gary Lazer Eyes. Honorable mention to opening for Galactic Empire at the Social last summer.Probably our friends Bear in the Woods because we have so much history and our bands fit well on a bill together.Up until last summer we were going by Locus of Chiron. Unfortunately people couldn't pronounce it and didn't really understand what it meant and we got tired of explaining. So we changed it to Electric Dawn to make it more identifiable and reflect our sound a little more directly, and we named the debut albuminstead.A lot of great bands come through here, so it's awesome to jump on a bill with them. Unfortunately, there are only a few stoner rock/doom bands here presently.In the next month,will be distributed on all major platforms and shortly thereafter we'll be touring to support it!