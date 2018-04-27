Friday, April 27, 2018
Café Linger will open in College Park on May 19
will officially open in the former NYPD Pizza space in College Park in just a couple of weeks.
The new European-inspired coffee house will host a grand-opening party on May 19 in their new digs at 2912 Edgewater Drive.
The 2,600 square-foot space has been completely opened up and remodeled from its former pizza self, and will focus on locally roasted coffee, specialty teas, baked goods and shareable small plates.
