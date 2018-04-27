Tip Jar

Friday, April 27, 2018

Café Linger will open in College Park on May 19

Posted By on Fri, Apr 27, 2018 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CAFE LINGER/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cafe Linger/Facebook
Café Linger will officially open in the former NYPD Pizza space in College Park in just a couple of weeks.

The new European-inspired coffee house will host a grand-opening party on May 19 in their new digs at 2912 Edgewater Drive.

The 2,600 square-foot space has been completely opened up and remodeled from its former pizza self, and will focus on locally roasted coffee, specialty teas, baked goods and shareable small plates.

Follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

