Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall

photo via Taco Bus
Not all Taco Buses are buses, but all Taco Buses have tacos.
A popular Tampa-based Mexican restaurant chain is spreading east with an Orlando location, planned to open in the fall of 2018. Taco Bus
will move into University Terrace, a shopping center at 11325 University Boulevard near the University of Central Florida. You may remember this space hosting a Greens & Grille, which closed a few years ago, and most recently, a UCF location of Paramount Fine Foods (also now closed).
(Note, if you've never been to any of the West Coast locations: It's not a food truck; they started with a restaurant housed in a stationary schoolbus and the motif lives on.)
Unless you're going to or working at UCF, this isn't the most convenient location, admittedly. But if there's anything that might drag me over into the Eastside student stew, it's Taco Bus' butternut squash and cotija tostada
. Or maybe the cochinita pibil burrito. Or, OK, possibly their house-made agua frescas
. Oh all right, we'll be there on opening day.
Check out their wide (and vegan-friendly) menu below.
