Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando

click image Photo via Shakira/Facebook

Shakira

Concert promoting giant Live Nation is going big for National Concert Week (it's a thing) with a huge sale on a score of upcoming shows both large and small. And you have just seven days to take advantage!From April 30 to May 8, Live Nation is offering discounted tickets through its website and app to a big selection of live events for $20 across the board.Here are eight Orlando shows you should consider that are more than worth more the $20:David Blaine at the Dr. Phillips CenterErasure at the Dr, Phillips CenterHall & Oates at the Amway CenterLuis Miguel at the Amway CenterODESZA at CFE ArenaRod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at the Amway CenterShakira at the Amway CenterVans Warped TourScope out a list of of shows in nearby Tampa/St. Petersburg here.