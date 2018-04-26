The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 26, 2018

The Heard

Live Nation is offering $20 concert tickets, here's every discounted show coming to Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Apr 26, 2018 at 2:29 PM

click image Shakira - PHOTO VIA SHAKIRA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Shakira/Facebook
  • Shakira
Concert promoting giant Live Nation is going big for National Concert Week (it's a thing) with a huge sale on a score of upcoming shows both large and small. And you have just seven days to take advantage!

From April 30 to May 8, Live Nation is offering discounted tickets through its website and app to a big selection of live events for $20 across the board.

Here are eight Orlando shows you should consider that are more than worth more the $20:

David Blaine at the Dr. Phillips Center
Erasure at the Dr, Phillips Center
Hall & Oates at the Amway Center
Luis Miguel at the Amway Center
ODESZA at CFE Arena
Rod Stewart and Cyndi Lauper at the Amway Center
Shakira at the Amway Center
Vans Warped Tour

Scope out a list of of shows in nearby Tampa/St. Petersburg here.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney erects giant Woody at Hollywood Studios Read More

  2. Tampa-based Taco Bus is driving into Orlando this fall Read More

  3. Florida man arrested for kicking swans at Lake Eola while practicing karate Read More

  4. Florida will experience the country's largest economic impact from climate change Read More

  5. The B-52s announce headlining show in Orlando this summer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation