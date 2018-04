It's #DenimDay and I'm wearing jeans to show @citybeautiful's support for survivors of sexual assault and to say that sexual violence has no place in our community. pic.twitter.com/G0WRxsJjYS — Mayor Buddy Dyer (@orlandomayor) April 25, 2018

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer is, as rapper Chingy once said, in " dem jeans ."It's important to note that our mayor isn't just wearing a pair of Arizona bootcuts today because he enjoys the relaxed and sensible fit.No, we're actually blessed with this incredible photo because the mayor has joined the national Denim Day movement, which raises awareness and supports survivors of sexual assault.Hat tip to you, Buddy.