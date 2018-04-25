New study ranks Florida 8th among country's most aggressive drivers

-
Photo via wattskl/Instagram
If you thought that Florida's drivers were particularly insane, well, there's a recent study that could back up your claim.
According to a study recent from GasBuddy.com
, a real-time fuel and traffic app, Florida is on the short list of states with the most aggressive drivers, ranking 8 out of 50 states.
The study compiled data from GasBuddy’s Trips, which assesses drivers on a three-tier rating system. The GasBuddy app provides drivers with an assessment of their driving habits during their trip in an effort to improve fuel efficiency, mapping out when and where a poor driving habit occurred.
According to GasBuddy, the study looked at tens of millions of "Trips" from December 2017 to March 2018, noting the frequency of aggressive events while driving like speeding, hard braking or rapid accelerating.
As bad as things are here in Florida, at least we weren't the worst state. The rest of the top 10 featured other metropolitan-heavy cities, like first-place California, fourth-place Texas and 10th-place Arizona. According to researchers those findings were to be expected.
"Our findings indicate that states with densely populated cities and high levels of congestion are where motorists are more inclined to drive aggressively," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
Always wear your seatbelt, people.
Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.