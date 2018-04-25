Bloggytown

Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Escaped miniature pony apprehended by Florida police

Posted By on Wed, Apr 25, 2018 at 2:34 PM

PHOTO VIA CLEWISTON POLICE DEPARTMENT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Clewiston Police Department/Facebook
A miniature pony in South Florida was apparently listening to "Goodbye Horses" a little too much.

According the Clewiston Police Department, the little guy escaped his paddock and was seen trotting down U.S. Highway 27 Tuesday afternoon.

Needless to say, taking the pony into custody was no easy feat, but thanks to a few carrots and a rope, officers were able to escort the horse back to its owners – but not before recording this amazing video.

