The new sign for the 'Princenton' exit on I-4 is perfectly fine

Photo by Joshua Fowler

Encapsulating everything that represents the $2.3 billion Ultimate I-4 project, a new sign on eastbound I-4 reads "Princenton," rather than the correct spelling of "Princeton."Real Radio's Joshua Fowler spotted it yesterday and seeing how the temporary sign makes about as much sense as the massive construction project, we might as well just leave it the way it is.It's fine.It's called Princenton now.The Ultimate I-4 project is expected to be completed in 2021.