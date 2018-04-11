27 free shows happening in Orlando this week

click to enlarge
Wednesday, April 11
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo by Paul Vnuk via Klimchak/Facebook
Klimchak
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, April 12
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Friday, April 13
David Zimlinghaus, Addison, Uncle Boyfriend
8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Melrose in the Mix: Sean Shakespeare
3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Rock Fight V
9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Zack Knauer
7 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Saturday, April 14
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Oak Hill Drifters
7:30 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Sunday, April 15
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Craig Singleton’s Big City Jazz Band
2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, April 16
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Dearest (Full Band), Linqo, Chrmng, Chapters
8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
The In-Between Series: Klimchak
7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Memento Mori
10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.
Tuesday, April 17
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night with Kayland Sejour
8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
