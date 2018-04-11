The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, April 11, 2018

The Heard

27 free shows happening in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Apr 11, 2018 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge Klimchak - PHOTO BY PAUL VNUK VIA KLIMCHAK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Paul Vnuk via Klimchak/Facebook
  • Klimchak
Wednesday, April 11
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, April 12
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.

Friday, April 13
David Zimlinghaus, Addison, Uncle Boyfriend 8 pm; The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Melrose in the Mix: Sean Shakespeare 3:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Rock Fight V 9 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Zack Knauer 7 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.

Saturday, April 14
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Oak Hill Drifters 7:30 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.

Sunday, April 15
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Craig Singleton’s Big City Jazz Band 2 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, April 16
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Dearest (Full Band), Linqo, Chrmng, Chapters 8 pm at 64 North, 64 N. Orange Ave.
The In-Between Series: Klimchak 7 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave.
Memento Mori 10 pm at Independent Bar, 70 N. Orange Ave.

Tuesday, April 17
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Open Mic Night with Kayland Sejour 8 pm at Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.


Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Universal Orlando is offering Florida residents $42 per day tickets Read More

  2. Study ranks Florida as one of the worst states for millennials Read More

  3. Everything we know about Florida DOT's $2.3 billion plan to fix traffic in the tourist district Read More

  4. Stormy Daniels' strip club appearance in Satellite Beach was canceled Read More

  5. Florida judge rules Tampa cancer patient can grow his own marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation