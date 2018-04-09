Bloggytown

Monday, April 9, 2018

Bloggytown

Steve Spurrier wants Tim Tebow to play for Orlando's new pro football team

Posted By on Mon, Apr 9, 2018 at 5:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA TIM TEBOW/TWITTER
  • Photo via Tim Tebow/Twitter
Tim Tebow, a Double-A baseball player and the last NFL player white people allowed to take a knee, has been invited to join Orlando's professional football team in the new Alliance of American Football league.

Speaking to Mike Bianchi on the Open Mike radio show Monday afternoon, 72-year-old Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier, who was just announced last Saturday as the new head coach, said Tebow is welcome to come to Orlando.
"That would be wonderful,” said Spurrier on Open Mike. "I think Tim knows about our league. He knows he’s welcome to come down (to Orlando) and play. Obviously, if his baseball career is going well, he may decide to stick with it, which I would certainly understand. But if it doesn’t go to well and he has the urge to play football, we would certainly welcome him in Orlando."

Right now, it seems Tebow is just fine socking dinger for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.  The new eight-team league run by Charlie Ebersol will make its debut Feb. 9, 2019, and will run for 10 weeks. The new Orlando team, which has yet to be named, will play at University of Central Florida's Spectrum Stadium.

