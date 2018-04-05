Drive Shack will open its first location this weekend in Orlando

click to enlarge
Drive Shack
Photo via Drive Shack/Instagram
, a multilevel driving range that serves booze and food (similar to Topgolf), will open its first ever location in Orlando this Saturday.
Located at 7576 Lake Nona Blvd, the new 60,000-square foot entertainment complex will officially open for business April 7, at 3 p.m.
The Orlando Drive Shack will sport 90 hitting bays, a 220-yard driving range, and a "Free Play" game lounge with shuffleboard, skee-ball and Pac-Man. It will also offer a full-service restaurant and bar, and an outdoor lounge.
Hitting bays allow guests to choose between different golf-related games, like "Shackjack," where you aim at giant playing cards that appear over each hole while trying to not go over 21, and "Monster Hunt" where the goal is to pelt monsters on the range with golf balls.
Guests can also play on "real" course, like Teton Pines and Linfield National, using Drive Shack’s virtual technology.
While the Orlando location will be the company's first, Drive Shack says they plan to expand to Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Marietta, Ga., and New Orleans, La.