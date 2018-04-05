The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, April 5, 2018

The Gist

Drive Shack will open its first location this weekend in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Apr 5, 2018 at 5:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DRIVE SHACK/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via Drive Shack/Instagram
Drive Shack, a multilevel driving range that serves booze and food (similar to Topgolf), will open its first ever location in Orlando this Saturday. 

Located at 7576 Lake Nona Blvd, the new 60,000-square foot entertainment complex will officially open for business April 7, at 3 p.m.

The Orlando Drive Shack will sport 90 hitting bays, a 220-yard driving range, and a "Free Play" game lounge with shuffleboard, skee-ball and Pac-Man. It will also offer a full-service restaurant and bar, and an outdoor lounge.

Hitting bays allow guests to choose between different golf-related games, like "Shackjack," where you aim at giant playing cards that appear over each hole while trying to not go over 21, and "Monster Hunt" where the goal is to pelt monsters on the range with golf balls.

Guests can also play on "real" course, like Teton Pines and Linfield National, using Drive Shack’s virtual technology.

While the Orlando location will be the company's first, Drive Shack says they plan to expand to Raleigh, N.C., Richmond, Va., West Palm Beach, Fla., Marietta, Ga., and New Orleans, La.



Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida will likely experience another awful hurricane season in 2018 Read More

  2. City of Orlando debuts new concert and food truck event at Lake Eola Read More

  3. Universal announces details on new lower-price resort, Endless Summer Read More

  4. Gov. Rick Scott signs animal-abuse law named after puppy from Ponce Inlet Read More

  5. Federal judge claps back hard after Florida challenges ruling on felons' voting rights Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation