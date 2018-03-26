Bloggytown

Monday, March 26, 2018

Orlando's first inflatable water park just opened

Posted By on Mon, Mar 26, 2018 at 3:34 PM

click image PHOTO VIA AKTION PARKS/WEBSITE
  • Photo via Aktion Parks/Website
Just in time for spring, Orlando Watersports Complex opened Central Florida's first ever inflatable water park last Saturday.

This LEGO block inspired park is located at 8615 Florida Rock Road, off the Beachline Expressway.

Designed by Wibit, there are three play options are available for purchase, a 50-minute session for $20, a 100-minute session for $30 and an all-day session for $40.

Information and booking can be done through their website.

The inflatable aquatic jungle gym features different areas where you can climb, slide and monkey around as you splash through the park. It sits right next to OWC's wakeboarding cable system and boating lake, where the complex offers lessons for those looking to dip their toe into water sports.

The park's grand opening comes almost a year after the long-anticipated, still in the works, Wibit Nona Adventure Park was announced. But for now one inflatable park will have to suffice for Central Floridians.



