Friday, May 19, 2017

Downtown bar Tap & Grind opening second location in Mills 50

Posted By on Fri, May 19, 2017 at 10:51 AM

Downtown Orlando's surf-themed beer bar, Tap & Grind, will open a second location in the Mills 50 district this fall.

As first reported by The Daily City, the new watering hole, which will essentially have the same menu as the original location, will be located at 1213 N. Mills Ave.

Sandwiched between BART and the Guesthouse, the new Tap & Grind spot will only add to the already robust bar scene on this particular stretch of Mills Avenue.

No exact opening date has been announced.


