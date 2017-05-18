The Gist

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Snack'

Posted By on Thu, May 18, 2017 at 5:56 PM

Orlando’s Gromalot Theatre Factory (formerly PB&J) is back with their celebrated brand of family-friendly physical comedy. And though their latest offering isn’t exactly a four-course meal, it’s far more than the snack its title implies.

Written and directed by Orlando Fringe favorite Brandon Roberts, Snack stars Roberts, Becky Eck, Todd Zimmerman, Terrence Yip and Candace Pappas in the featured role as a weary businesswoman thwarted in her every attempt to nosh. She and the rest of the cast are their reliably funny selves in multiple food-themed roles, but, as usual, Roberts is the standout. Add a simple but nifty set design, imaginative props, fruity costumes, instantly likable scene-bridge music, clever sound effects, touching vignettes and a brilliantly absurd tango featuring a pizza-delivery dude and a life-size slice of pepperoni, and you have another tasty treat in the troupe’s 10-year Fringe repertoire.

Admittedly, the slower moments demand patience and might bore those not accustomed to the silent tradition of the Commedia dell'Arte. In addition, not every gag and visual story piece works. But though they are restricted verbally to not much more than grunts and gibberish, all five cast members grasp their aesthetic with both hands and never let go.

So, in the immortal words of the Minions, “Banana!” Banana, indeed.

Snack
Silver Venue
Saturday, May 20, 8:45 PM
Monday, May 22, 7:00 PM
Thursday, May 25, 5:30 PM
Friday, May 26, 7:00 PM
Saturday, May 27, 11:15 AM
Sunday, May 28, 1:00 PM
tickets

