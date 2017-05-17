Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 17, 2017

Bloggytown

Orlando ranks as second best in U.S. to start a career, says terrible study

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 11:39 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY AARON HAWKINS VIA FLICKR
A recent study ranked Orlando among the top cities for college graduates to start a career in, an interesting but debatable take.

According to WalletHub, Orlando was ranked second among 150 of the country's largest cities to start a career, mostly based on the fact we have a ton of low-paying jobs and theme parks.

The City Beautiful ranked high in availability of entry-level jobs, population growth and the city's "fun-friendliness." However, Orlando scored poorly in monthly average starting salary and annual job growth rate.

Salt Lake City was the ranked the best city for college graduates to start a career and Newark, New Jersey, was ranked dead last. Other cities in Florida made the list, with Miami coming in at No. 7 and Tampa at No. 19.

The "study" from Wallethub contradicts a previous report released by the company from April that ranked Florida as one of the worst states in the country for millennials. That study placed us near the bottom rankings for young people still living with their parents, unemployment rate and average monthly earning.

Another study, done by United Way, put forward the data that around two-thirds of all jobs in Florida paid below $20 an hour, and three-quarters of those paid less than $15 an hour. While Florida may be creating jobs, they are not the jobs college graduates are expecting.


Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

More by Jacob Galvin

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. After 20 years, one of the best patios at Disney Springs is no more Read More

  2. This billboard makes a reasonable point about Marco Rubio Read More

  3. Orlando's Confederate statue will be repaired, moved from Lake Eola Read More

  4. New rooftop bar M Lounge will open in Ivanhoe Village May 24 Read More

  5. Florida health officials try to stop smokable marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation