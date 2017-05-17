Bloggytown

Greyhound dies at Sanford Orlando Kennel Club after eating old meat

Posted By on Wed, May 17, 2017 at 5:03 PM

PHOTO BY JEREMY REPER
  • Photo by Jeremy Reper
A state investigative report showed that a greyhound racing dog died in its cage at the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club after eating old meat.

According to the report, which was obtained by WKMG, a dog named Mother Neff fell ill and died last January after consuming 4-D meat that was left out to thaw for almost an entire day without refrigeration.

Besides Mother Neff, 72 other dogs also got sick but successfully recovered.

4-D meat, which is processed from dead, disabled, dying or diseased life stock, is deemed unfit for human consumption but is a staple food stock in the dog racing industry. The recommended thaw time for 4-D meat is 12-16 hours.

The state report concluded the excess thawing time resulted in the dogs' sickness and Mother Neft's unnecessary death.

Mother Neff's death is only the most recent case of abuse and neglect surrounding dog racing. Earlier this month, five Florida greyhound dogs tested positive for cocaine.

As mentioned in Orlando Weekly's cover story from last week, the Sanford Orlando Kennel Club reported 35 dog deaths between 2013 and 2016.

