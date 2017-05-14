The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, May 14, 2017

The Gist

Orlando Fringe 2017 review: 'Stardust After Dark'

Posted By on Sun, May 14, 2017 at 10:21 PM

click to enlarge starafterdark.png
Are you a Pirate or a Fairy? Stardust After Dark is an "immersive audio drama" that asks you to pick between those two paths, as your smartphone becomes a portal into an outdoor audience participation adventure across the lawns of Loch Haven Park. Using a QR code reader (download one for free in advance from your app store) and a pair of headphones (provided free), you'll stream an online soundtrack and follow your chosen guide across Princeton Street to the Mennello Museum while listening to the tale unfold.

I was told that the Fairy path involved more dancing, so I picked Pirates and found myself searching for bottles of rum beneath the Mayor Tree, making nonalcoholic toasts and singing sea chanties, all while we learned of a legendary revelry where Sirens grant mortals eternal life. The actors mime the overwrought pre-recorded dialogue without moving their mouths, which looks a bit odd, but is understandable given the impossibility of getting everyone's audio exactly in synch. Spoiler alert: Things get slightly naughty, then seriously nasty, and there's dancing and hugging with strangers involved.

Stardust After Dark is a worthwhile experiment whose future potential outweighs its flaws as a fantasy drama. At about 30 minutes, it's just long enough to get the point without getting eaten too badly by the bugs. There's a family-friendly daytime version, but beware the sun; wear a hat, or the only Sirens you hear will be from the ambulance treating your heatstroke.

Stardust After Dark
Phoenix Tears Productions Presents
The Rocket Thrower Statue in Loch Haven Park

Friday, May 19, 11:00 PM
Saturday, May 20, 10:00 PM
Sunday, May 21, 10:00 PM
Friday, May 26, 11:00 PM
Sunday, May 28, 10:00 PM
tickets

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando mayor proposes moving Confederate statue to Greenwood Cemetery Read More

  2. Sensible Florida dad yells at son for filming massive fish-eating gator Read More

  3. American Idol returns to TV, and possibly to Disney World Read More

  4. Daytona Beach Boardwalk might soon lose the last of its rides Read More

  5. Professors send 'love letter' to Bethune-Cookman grads who booed Betsy DeVos Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
College Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation