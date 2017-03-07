Eclectic First Nations DJ crew A Tribe Called Red pulls from multiple influences at the Social

Ottawa-based DJ crew A Tribe Called Red top into the Social this week for a genre-obliterating dance party. The trio – DJ NDN, Bear Witness and 2oolman – have gained plenty of buzz from both festival crowds and world-music fans for their incorporation of Native American/First Nations drums and chants along with hip-hop beats, EDM bass, reggae and anything else that fits into music that treats the whole world as a dance floor. Check out the video for "R.E.D." (featuring the recently retired Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def) off of their 2016 album, We Are the Halluci Nation, below.
8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $15