The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

The Heard

Eclectic First Nations DJ crew A Tribe Called Red pulls from multiple influences at the Social

Posted By on Tue, Mar 7, 2017 at 5:43 PM

click to enlarge gal_tribe_called_red.jpg
Ottawa-based DJ crew A Tribe Called Red top into the Social this week for a genre-obliterating dance party. The trio – DJ NDN, Bear Witness and 2oolman – have gained plenty of buzz from both festival crowds and world-music fans for their incorporation of Native American/First Nations drums and chants along with hip-hop beats, EDM bass, reggae and anything else that fits into music that treats the whole world as a dance floor. Check out the video for "R.E.D." (featuring the recently retired Yasiin Bey, aka Mos Def) off of their 2016 album, We Are the Halluci Nation, below.

8 p.m. Thursday, March 9 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $15

Event Details A Tribe Called Red
@ The Social
54 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Thu., March 9, 7 p.m.
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details The Social
The Social
54 N. Orange Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
407-246-1419
Varies, but usually 9pm-2am daily.
Music Club
Map

Jump to comments

Related Events

  • A Tribe Called Red @ The Social

    • Thu., March 9, 7 p.m. $15

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Two sleepy guys are taking a nap on the roof of Orlando City Hall right now Read More

  2. This 1986 news brief on 'rowdy' spring breakers at Daytona Beach belongs in a museum Read More

  3. Trump's frequent Florida visits are putting the Lantana Airport out of business Read More

  4. Orlando's first medical marijuana dispensary slated to open in Ivanhoe Village Read More

  5. Watch these Orlando City fans sing 'Move B*tch' to NYCFC defender Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation