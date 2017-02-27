Bloggytown

Monday, February 27, 2017

Hello, pollen my old friend

Posted By on Mon, Feb 27, 2017 at 2:25 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA REDDIT
  • Photo via Reddit
Does your face feel like it's filling with cement? Is your car covered in a fine dust? The answer to both of those questions is more than likely "yes."

That's right, pollen season is here, and you're about to get jammed up.

Too early you say? Let's take a quick glimpse at the Weather Channel's four day outlook for Orlando:
click to enlarge You should probably just sleep with a gas mask on.
  • You should probably just sleep with a gas mask on.
None of this should be a surprise to you, last year Orlando was literally the worst place in the country for over-the-top pollen levels. Since we just had another extremely mild winter, 2017 is also looking terrible.

Time to bulk up on antihistamine and Tylenol.

