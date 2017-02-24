Talbert T. Gray, the first black TV newsman in Florida, gives insightful look into "the media" at downtown library

click to enlarge
Though certain demagogues may disagree, “the media” plays many important roles in a free and civilized society. In addition to contributing to an informed – or willfully ignorant, whatever – public, the media often reflects changing times and attitudes, particularly as it grows to include underrepresented groups and viewpoints. Talbert T. Gray filled that role in 1969 when he joined WESH-TV, becoming the first black newsman in the state of Florida. The downtown Orlando Public Library, in conjunction with the Orange County History Center, hosts Gray this week for a talk about his career, covering everything from interviewing civil rights leaders to
publishing the first magazine celebrating diversity in Central Florida. It promises to be an in-depth look at an important local figure who’s anything but “fake news.”
2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 | Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd. | 407-835-7323 | ocls.info
| free