Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 17, 2017

Bloggytown

All systems go: SpaceX is set to launch a rocket Saturday morning from Cape Canaveral

Posted By on Fri, Feb 17, 2017 at 10:56 AM

click image Vultures on the roof of NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building stare at SpaceX’s rocket hangar near Launch Complex 39A, where the CRS-10 Falcon 9 will launch from. - PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
  • Vultures on the roof of NASA’s Vehicle Assembly Building stare at SpaceX’s rocket hangar near Launch Complex 39A, where the CRS-10 Falcon 9 will launch from.

Elon Musk’s SpaceX will carry out its 10th cargo resupply mission (CRS-10) Saturday from NASA’s historic 39A launch pad in Cape Canaveral.

If you live in Cape Canaveral, prepare to hear the Falcon 9’s rattling sonic boom when it returns to Earth’s atmosphere. During the CRS-9 mission last July, even Orlando citizens reportedly heard the sonic boom from the booster’s atmospheric descent.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket booster will launch its Dragon space capsule from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station to deliver supplies to the International Space Station. Minutes after the Dragon is pushed into space, the rocket booster will make its way back down to earth for a ground-landing on Landing Zone 1 just a few miles from the launch pad. CRS-10 is the second SpaceX mission this year as well as the first launch from Cape Canaveral since the Amos 6 anomaly last September.

Space enthusiasts are anticipating the launch as an important milestone for space exploration. CRS-10 will take off from the same launch pad that sent astronauts to the moon during NASA’s famous Apollo missions. Launch Pad 39A hasn’t been used since NASA ended its shuttle program in 2011, with its final STS-135 mission.

In 2014, SpaceX and NASA announced a 20-year property agreement with the 39A launch pad, granting the corporation a platform for future launch missions like the Falcon Heavy and Falcon 9 Block 5. SpaceX is demonstrating its first use of the historic launch pad with Saturday’s CRS-10 mission.

SpaceX missions are famous for their rockets’ reusability. Landing a rocket minutes after its takeoff is a technological feat achieved by SpaceX in early 2014 that has since mobilized the space exploration market.

Mission managers will be live-streaming prelaunch activities and briefings here in the days leading up to the launch. Tune in to that same link at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for a live stream of the launch at 10:01 a.m.

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. This Craigslist ad offering to pay Trump supporters to go to his Florida rally is probably fake Read More

  2. This kiss cam video from the Orlando Pro Bowl will probably make you cry Read More

  3. Donald Trump will visit Mar-a-Lago again this Friday, for the third weekend in a row Read More

  4. The Bakery Bar gets sweet and boozy at its official grand opening Read More

  5. Watch this Florida heron eat a damn alligator Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation