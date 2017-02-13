Bloggytown

Monday, February 13, 2017

Bloggytown

Marco Rubio accepted more money from Trump's cabinet nominees than any other senator

Posted By on Mon, Feb 13, 2017 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB BY MARCO RUBIO CAMPAIGN VIA YOUTUBE
  • Screengrab by Marco Rubio campaign via YouTube
It should come as no surprise that Marco Rubio, a Florida senator who has so far voted "yes" on every single one of Trump's cabinet appointees, has coincidentally received more cash from Trump's cabinet appointees than any other other senator.

New figures from the Center for Responsive Politics show that Rubio and the PACs supporting his campaigns have collectively received hundreds of thousands of dollars in political contributions from President Donald Trump's cabinet picks, with the vast majority coming from newly minted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

Last week it was revealed that Rubio had received almost $100,000 from DeVos, but that seems only to scratch the surface. When you include their donations to the Conservative Solutions PAC (which was supporting Rubio's unsuccessful presidential run), DeVos and her husband have donated roughly $802,500 to Rubio.

Other cabinet appointees that helped grease Rubio include Labor nominee and Carl's Jr. CEO Andrew Puzder with $30,600; Commerce nominee Wilbur "the Bankruptcy King" Ross with $25,000; and Small Business Administration nominee and wrestling queen Linda McMahon with $10,800.

All three are still waiting conformation and a more-than-likely "yes" vote from Rubio.

