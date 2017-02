Disney CEO Bob Iger says Star Wars Land will open in 2019

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

click to enlarge Photo via Disney

During an earnings call with investors on Tuesday, Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger announced that Star Wars Land will open at both Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.According to Disney , the 14-acre Star Wars Land attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando will feature a couple of "signature attractions," including the ability to pilot Han Solo's storied Millennium Falcon and an "epicadventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle."Iger also revealed in the call that the Avatar attraction is coming along nicely and that he's already seena filmhethinks people will enjoy.