Wednesday, February 8, 2017

Disney CEO Bob Iger says Star Wars Land will open in 2019

Posted By on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 10:46 AM

During an earnings call with investors on Tuesday, Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger announced that Star Wars Land will open at both Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.

According to Disney, the 14-acre Star Wars Land attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando will feature a couple of "signature attractions," including the ability to pilot Han Solo's storied Millennium Falcon and an "epic Star Wars adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle."

Iger also revealed in the call that the Avatar attraction is coming along nicely and that he's already seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi, a film he thinks people will enjoy.
