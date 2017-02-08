Wednesday, February 8, 2017
Disney CEO Bob Iger says Star Wars Land will open in 2019
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Feb 8, 2017 at 10:46 AM
click to enlarge
During an earnings call with investors on Tuesday, Disney CEO and chairman Bob Iger announced that Star Wars Land will open at both Disneyland and Disney World in 2019.
According to Disney
, the 14-acre Star Wars Land attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando will feature a couple of "signature attractions," including the ability to pilot Han Solo's storied Millennium Falcon and an "epic Star Wars
adventure that puts guests in the middle of a climactic battle."
Iger also revealed in the call that the Avatar attraction is coming along nicely and that he's already seen Star Wars: The Last Jedi,
a film
he
thinks people will enjoy.
click to enlarge
Tags: Disney, Star Wars Land, Image