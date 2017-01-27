Bloggytown

Friday, January 27, 2017

Muslim association trolls Donald Trump with Florida billboards

Posted By on Fri, Jan 27, 2017 at 1:15 PM

click image PHOTO VIA NAJM_MOHAMMADZAI ON INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via najm_mohammadzai on Instagram
A local Muslim group is suggesting that Donald Trump maybe try "Making America great again with love, compassion and mercy." You know, be nice, maybe?

The American Muslim Community Centers, based out of Longwood, Florida, posted two large billboards along Florida highways adopting the slogan Trump used during his run for office, only with a much less divisive rhetoric.

The billboards include a phone number and a link to the website WhyIslam.org, which offers educational information about the Muslim faith.

According to CNN, the AMCC paid for the billboards to remind people that American Muslims work hard to help their communities and are active in the political process.

Recently, the organization opened a free health care clinic to help low-income families in Central Florida.

