Muslim association trolls Donald Trump with Florida billboards

Photo via najm_mohammadzai on Instagram
A local Muslim group is suggesting that Donald Trump maybe try "Making America great again with love, compassion and mercy." You know, be nice, maybe?
The American Muslim Community Centers
, based out of Longwood, Florida, posted two large billboards along Florida highways adopting the slogan Trump used during his run for office, only with a much less divisive rhetoric.
The billboards include a phone number and a link to the website WhyIslam.org
, which offers educational information about the Muslim faith.
According to CNN
, the AMCC paid for the billboards to
remind people that American Muslims work hard to help their communities and are active in the political process.
Recently, the organization opened a free health care clinic
to help low-income families in Central Florida.