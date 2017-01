Muslim association trolls Donald Trump with Florida billboards

click image Photo via najm_mohammadzai on Instagram

A local Muslim group is suggesting that Donald Trump maybe try "Making America great again with love, compassion and mercy." You know, be nice, maybe?The American Muslim Community Centers , based out of Longwood, Florida, posted two large billboards along Florida highways adopting the slogan Trump used during his run for office, only with a much less divisive rhetoric.The billboards include a phone number and a link to the website WhyIslam.org , which offers educational information about the Muslim faith.According to CNN , the AMCC paid for the billboards toremind people that American Muslims work hard to help their communities and are active in the political process.Recently, the organization opened a free health care clinic to help low-income families in Central Florida.