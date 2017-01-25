Tip Jar

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Valkyrie Doughnuts opens next week: A photo tour of Orlando's latest donut shop

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 4:22 PM

click to enlarge 0.jpg

Valkyrie Doughnuts, my fellow Canuck Celine Duvoisin's spinoff of her crazy popular Valhalla Bakery, is set to earn its wings. Orlando's most determined and, arguably, most powerful baker (she loves pumping iron) gave me a tour of her soon-to-open donut shop near UCF which, she hopes, will open next week.

click to enlarge 7.jpg

Subcontractor and roofer delays aside, the donut shop looks wonderfully Norse — clean, crisp and minimalist with a whimsical mural by Amy Brown depicting a tardigrade on a unicorn battling a UCF Knight (those waiting in line can occupy their time trying to spot the "hidden dicks").

click to enlarge 6.jpg
click to enlarge 5.jpg

Even saloon doors of Eastern hickory that lead into the kitchen resemble the riveted planks of a Viking knarr. The doors were fashioned by woodworker Les Griffin of Live Edge by Les, who used reclaimed bamboo and black walnut for Valkyrie's counters and shelving.

click to enlarge 2.jpg

As far as donuts are concerned, Valkyrie will offer 12 flavors: glazed, Fruity Pebbz and Berry Good Time, plus nine others which Duvoisin won't announce until opening day.

click to enlarge 9.jpg

Having a proper donut fryer at Valkyrie will allow Duvoisin to cease frying donuts at Valhalla altogether: "I can make four times as many donuts than I can at Valhalla," she says excitedly, "so I'll make all the donuts here and deliver them to the bakery at Market on South."

Donut prices will mirror Valhalla's — $3 each; $15 for six; $28 for a dozen.

click to enlarge The gilded chalkboard will announce new flavor offerings
  • The gilded chalkboard will announce new flavor offerings
In addition to donuts, guests can expect donut ice cream sandwiches (using DaJen Eats Irie vegan ice cream) and soft-serve gelato from Mami's Gelato topped with mini donuts or gluten-free brownies from Sweet Utopian.

click to enlarge 8.jpg

Within a month of opening, Duvoisin plans to start roasting her own proprietary blend of coffee and serve pour-overs, but if you're the sort to linger, just know that there are no seats inside the bakery.

click to enlarge 1.jpg

Valkyrie Doughnuts will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; and 8 a.m. to noon on Sundays.

Valkyrie Doughnuts
12226 Corporate Drive
Orlando, FL 32817
Instagram
