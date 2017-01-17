Tip Jar

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Disney World now offering some sort of breakfast hot dog

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:02 AM

click image PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo via Disney Parks Blog
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not indulge with new greasy, sugary morning treats on your next Disney vacation?

According to the Disney Parks Blog, Magic Kingdom is getting an array of new breakfast options, including a hashbrown hot dog that looks like it belongs on a 7-Eleven counter.

Casey's Corner, the baseball-themed quick service restaurant on Main Street U.S.A will be serving the hash brown dog, as well as muffins, bagels, croissant donuts and corn dog nuggets until 11 a.m. every morning.

If you've got more of a sweet tooth, Plaza Ice Cream Parlor will be serving a donut sundae with all the fixings, as well as Mickey waffles, Kelloggs cereal and glazed donuts.

click image PHOTO VIA DISNEY PARKS BLOG
  • Photo via Disney Parks Blog

For Eggo fans, Sleepy Hollow will be offering a new egg, ham and tomato waffle sandwich as well a fruit and chocolate-hazelnut waffle sandwich.

There's no word yet when exactly the new items will be available, but Disney says the items will be available in the coming weeks.

