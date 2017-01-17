Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Actor and activist George Takei to speak at Rollins College this week
By Thaddeus McCollum
on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 5:43 PM
When Facebook first launched, you’d have been hard-pressed to find anyone who would predict that its most influential user would end up being a septuagenarian actor. But George Takei, famous for portraying the USS Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu in the original Star Trek
series, has experienced the rare second act in public life. He’s found a wide audience for his mixture of humor and progressive social policies on social media. This appearance at Rollins College sees him speaking about his time in a World War II internment camp for Japanese-Americans; his recent musical, Allegiance
, based on that experience; and his long fight for LGBTQ rights.
Thursday, Jan. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Warden Arena, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2145 | rollins.edu | $15-$50
