Actor and activist George Takei to speak at Rollins College this week

When Facebook first launched, you’d have been hard-pressed to find anyone who would predict that its most influential user would end up being a septuagenarian actor. But George Takei, famous for portraying the USS Enterprise helmsman Hikaru Sulu in the originalseries, has experienced the rare second act in public life. He’s found a wide audience for his mixture of humor and progressive social policies on social media. This appearance at Rollins College sees him speaking about his time in a World War II internment camp for Japanese-Americans; his recent musical,, based on that experience; and his long fight for LGBTQ rights.Thursday, Jan. 19 | 7:30 p.m. | Warden Arena, Rollins College, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park | 407-646-2145 | rollins.edu | $15-$50