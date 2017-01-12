The Heard

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Heard

Rapper Riff Raff will be volunteering at Orlando Pet Alliance this Friday

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 6:02 PM

click to enlarge Riff Raff aka Jody Highroller, aka Iceberg Simpson, aka Kokayne Dawkins, aka The Peach Panther with his dog Jody Husky - PHOTO VIA RIFF RAFF/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Riff Raff/Facebook
  • Riff Raff aka Jody Highroller, aka Iceberg Simpson, aka Kokayne Dawkins, aka The Peach Panther with his dog Jody Husky
Riff Raff, who could've played for the Clippers but they caught him with cocaine and strippers, will be taking a break from his current "Peach Panther" tour to help promote animal welfare and adoptions this Friday.

Riff Raff will be the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando on January 13, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you want to meet the Butterscotch Prince himself, just bring a donation item off of the Pet Alliance's wishlist. Also, if you adopt a dog on Friday, Riff Raff will name it for you.

Items eligible for donation include dog and cat food (10-12lb bags), cat litter (non-clumping) or Pup-Peroni dog treats.

According to employees at Pet Alliance, "Riff Raff will only talk about dogs, not music and people." So, don't even try to ask him about his latest album or his thoughts on James Franco.

Riff just wants to talk dogs.

The eccentric rapper has been making a few stops at animal shelters on his latest tour. On Tuesday, January 11, he was at Pet Helpers in Charleston, SC slanging pups and posing for photos.

Riff Raff will also be performing at Backbooth on Friday at 6:30 p.m. 

