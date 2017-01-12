Tip Jar

Thursday, January 12, 2017

IKEA's new bike and trailer just made farmers market shopping so much better

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 12:26 PM

click to enlarge The IKEA bike and accessories, known as SLADDA, goes on sale in February. - IMAGE COURTESY IKEA USA
  • Image courtesy IKEA USA
  • The IKEA bike and accessories, known as SLADDA, goes on sale in February.
Between finding parking, carrying your haul through the market stalls and schlepping it all back to your car, shopping at the farmers market sheds its fun and becomes work. IKEA's new bike and accessories (modular and mix-and-match, of course) fixes all that.

The SLADDA bike, available in February, retails for $499 (IKEA Family members get it for $100 off, so that free membership is totally worth it). The accessories, though, are what you'll go nutso over: A rear rack ($24.99) carries groceries saddle-bag style, a front rack ($34.99) looks perfect for potted herbs and flowers or kettle corn for snacking on the ride home. The trailer ($169) is big enough for large potted plants and at least 6-8 bags of fresh produce and free-range eggs. We want.

The trailer can also be converted to a hand-towed wagon, so you can park the bike in the driveway and wheel it right up to the front door, no prob.

We've currently put in a question to IKEA's brass asking whether the trailer can fit on any bike or if it has to be the SLADDA. If it can, that's a game-changer.

At $500, the bike certainly isn't the budget-friendly MALM of two-wheelers, but, then again, a bike isn't exactly a bed frame.

