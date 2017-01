Artegon Marketplace is closing for good

click to enlarge Image via Around Osceola

It's not in our coverage area but it affects a number of local businesses that are, who are texting us from emergency meeting right now pic.twitter.com/TELASApYog — Bungalower (@Bungalower) January 12, 2017

Artegon Marketplace, the experimental shopping center known as the "Anti-Mall," will soon be gone.According to the, the mall will shutter Jan. 26 and all inside retailers, including Gods & Monsters, will be vacated. However, the outlying retailers, like Bass Pro Shop and Cinemark Theater, will remain open.Owners of Artegon Marketplace hosted a meeting with tenants today to let them know they were closing the 452,192-square-foot mall, according to tweets from retailers.We have reached out toArtegon Marketplace's owner, Lightstone Group , for comment, but have not heard back. Lightstone purchased the mall in 2011 for $25 million. The property has been for sale since October.All of Artegon's social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) are currently offline.