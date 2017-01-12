Artegon Marketplace is closing for good

click to enlarge
Artegon Marketplace, the experimental shopping center known as the "Anti-Mall," will soon be gone.
According to the Orlando Sentinel
, the mall will shutter Jan. 26 and all inside retailers, including Gods & Monsters, will be vacated. However, the outlying retailers, like Bass Pro Shop and Cinemark Theater, will remain open.
Owners of Artegon Marketplace hosted a meeting with tenants today to let them know they were closing the 452,192-square-foot mall, according to tweets from retailers.
We have reached out to
Artegon Marketplace's owner, Lightstone Group
, for comment, but have not heard back. Lightstone purchased the mall in 2011 for $25 million. The property has been for sale since October.
All of Artegon's social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) are currently offline.
This is a breaking story. We will update with more information as it comes in.