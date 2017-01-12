The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, January 12, 2017

The Gist

Artegon Marketplace is closing for good

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2017 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Image via Around Osceola
  • Image via Around Osceola
Artegon Marketplace, the experimental shopping center known as the "Anti-Mall," will soon be gone.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the mall will shutter Jan. 26 and all inside retailers, including Gods & Monsters, will be vacated. However, the outlying retailers, like Bass Pro Shop and Cinemark Theater, will remain open.

Owners of Artegon Marketplace hosted a meeting with tenants today to let them know they were closing the 452,192-square-foot mall, according to tweets from retailers. 
We have reached out to Artegon Marketplace's owner, Lightstone Group, for comment, but have not heard back. Lightstone purchased the mall in 2011 for $25 million. The property has been for sale since October.

All of Artegon's social media accounts (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) are currently offline.

This is a breaking story. We will update with more information as it comes in.


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando comedian creates informative video explaining why 'I-4 to 408 sucks' Read More

  2. Florida doctors and patients get green light for medical marijuana Read More

  3. WTF is going on with these new Guy Fieri dishes at Planet Hollywood Observatory? Read More

  4. The Sausage Castle has burned to the ground Read More

  5. Thousands of Sabal Trail Pipeline protesters will gather at Suwannee River this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation