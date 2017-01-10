Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Bloggytown

Thousands of Sabal Trail Pipeline protesters will gather at Suwannee River this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Jan 10, 2017 at 12:49 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VA SUWANNEE RIVER STATE PARK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo va Suwannee River State Park/Facebook
This weekend, thousands of protesters, or "Water Protectors," will be gathering at Suwannee River State Park to bring attention to the Sabal Trail Pipeline.

Back in October, the Suwannee Democrat reported on several members of the American Indian Movement erecting a camp site in Live Oak, Florida, close to where the Sabal Trail Pipeline was beginning construction. Four months have passed and construction is approaching its approved crossing of the Suwannee river. 

This has resulted in a call for a "massive civil protest," which is set to occur at Suwannee River State Park on Jan. 14 and 15 where thousands are expected to consolidate their efforts.

Duke Energy, Nextera Energy and Spectra, the financial backers of the North Dakota Access Pipeline, are stirring up the environmentally compassionate across the state as they begin to cut through the Suwannee River State Park with the 515-mile-long federally approved Sabal Trail Pipeline, which threatens state-protected wildlife and various vital water sources throughout Central Florida.

In 2016, The Florida Legislature Office of Economic and Demographic Research projected that Florida would finally breach the 20 million population milestone, which would result in an increase in energy usage. Renewable energy sources, like wind and solar, are not keeping pace with the population growth and has led to the state looking elsewhere for a more sustainable future.

Oil pipelines have not held the cleanest of reputations as of late, despite the fact that they are 70 times safer, accident-wise, than freighter trucks. Incidents may be fewer but the impact of an accident with the pipeline would be far more detrimental to the surrounding public and nature. 

In the past protest meetings have been held in Miami, Orlando, Jacksonville and Tampa.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Here are the victims of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting Read More

  2. GoFundMe set up for family of slain Orlando police sergeant Debra Clayton Read More

  3. Sheriff deputy killed in pursuit of Markeith Loyd was former UCF football player Norman Lewis Read More

  4. Disney's new Emma Watson 'Beauty and The Beast' doll is a terrible nightmare Read More

  5. Orlando authorities still searching for suspected cop killer Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2017 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2017 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation